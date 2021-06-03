Ishan Kishan Takes A Funny Jibe At Krunal Pandya's Bowling, Says 'he Can Swing Bat Twice'

Mumbai Indians young sensation Ishan Kishan has taken a subtle jibe at his senior team-mate Krunal Pandya by saying that he can swing his bat twice since the latter bowls so slow. While Kishan has said this on a lighter note, he has revealed that the all-rounder is one of the toughest bowlers to face in the nets.

Both Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya were representing the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 prior to its indefinite postponement on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ishan Kishan on Krunal Pandya

Recently, the wicket-keeper batsman was asked to pick the toughest bowlers to face in the Mumbai Indians net and he chose frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. At the same time, the southpaw also revealed why the elder Pandya came out of the syllabus.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya. Because in the nets, Krunal bowls so slow that I can’t even imagine. I swing my bat twice till the time the ball comes!" said Ishan Kishan during an Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians.

The video was posted by MI on their official Twitter handle as well.

Krunal Pandya bowling speed

Despite being a left-arm spinner, Krunal Pandya is known to fire quicker deliveries at the batsmen and his bowling speeds are also way higher than most of the orthodox left-arm spinners.

Can the Mumbai Indians rewrite history in the UAE?

The second leg of the IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September-October. In fact, the marquee tournament was shifted to the Gulf last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year. The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

Mumbai Indians, who were also the reigning champions back then successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided encounter in Dubai. They will be hoping to rewrite history when they defend their title in the Middle East later this year.