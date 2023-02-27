Ishan Kishan Undergoes Wicketkeeping Drills As Players Train Hard For 3rd Test - Watch

The Indian cricket team has begun to train for the upcoming third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore beginning from March 1. Indian cricket team players look fresh after a mid series break after the second Test in New Delhi and now their main intention would be to win the third Test and confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

Ishan Kishan who is a part of the Test squad was also seen training with his fellow mates and can also get a chance in the third Test as KS Bharat has not been able to perform as per the expectations. Ishan Kishan had been opening for Team India in the limited overs format and also performed well by scoring a double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year.

Though Ishan was not able to continue his form and performed averagely in the next few matches. Ishan Kishan was given a chance in the Test team due to his talent and can prove effective in white colours with his attacking approach while hitting the ball. Ishan is also a fine wicketkeeper and can take KS Bharat's place in the third Test.

KS Bharat made his debut in the first Test at Nagpur and has also produced some fine keeping dismissals but his batting till now has left Team India down.

Team India begin preparations ahead of third Test; Watch

If we talk about the whole scenario of both the teams ahead of the third Test so Australia on one hand would be under pressure as they have not been able to counter the Indian spin bowlers till now in the series and has also lost many players due to injury. Australia captain Pat Cummins himself has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons and Steve Smith will lead Australia in his absence. Australia would want to at least win the third Test if they have avoided losing the chance to play in the World Test Championship final.

Team India on the other hand is under a lot of confidence as they are already 2-0 up in the series and would like to win the third Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final which is set to be played in June later this year.