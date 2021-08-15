Ishan Kishan Wants To Incorporate MS Dhoni Into His Game; Here's How He Plans To Do It

MS Dhoni is an inspiration for not only the current young and talented cricketers but also for the ones future one's. Despite not playing international cricket anymore, the former skipper during the IPL has been seen giving away vital tips to the youngsters with the likes of Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Kishan being the beneficiaries. Recently during an interview with Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Ishan Kishan revealed one thing which he would like to take from Dhoni as he makes looks to continue his rise in international cricket.

Ishan Kishan on one thing he wants to do like MS Dhoni

Ishan Kishan during the YouTub interview with Aakash Chopra revealed that he would to have MS Dhoni's ability to bat at any number from 3 to 6. He said, “There are very few players who can give that much to their countries… We have all seen how he has batted from No.3 to No.6 but never complained and performed wherever he went. That’s something I want to do for the team to – just go out and perform wherever I get an opportunity,”. MS Dhoni while batting at No 3 has the record of highest ODI score by a wicketkeeper. He has also won matches for Indians while batting from number 3 to 6 which separated him from the rest.

Ishan Kishan stats

Ishan Kishan made his international debut for India earlier this year in the white-ball series against England. He was a part of the playing XI in all three T20Is against England, Later in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Kishan earned his maiden ODI call up and made his debut in the ODI series. Ishan Kishan has so far played a total of 5 matches for India and has made a decent start to his international career. In the 2 ODIs and 3 T20I matches, Kishan has scored 60 runs and 80 runs respectively. Coming to IPL career he has played 56 matches and scored 1284 till date.

MS Dhoni's retirement

On August 15, 2020, putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement with 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhee Gulzar-starrer 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background. Coming to MS Dhoni's career, the 40-year-old Ranchi cricketer has represented the country in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Coming to the total amount of runs he scored 17,266 runs across all formats and is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals. Dhoni is also the only skipper in the world to have led his side to success in all major ICC events.

The CSK Skipper also has numerous accolades to his name including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan which is India's third-highest civilian honour and has also been conferred with honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.