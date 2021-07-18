Ishan Kishan Wrecks Carnage Against Sri Lanka, Hits 2nd Fastest Fifty By Debutant

As India vs Sri Lanka's first ODI is underway in Colombo, debutant Ishan Kishan has sent a clear signal to the selectors that he is all ready for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing a total of 263, Team India started solidly with opener Prithvi Shaw going berserk from first over. Prithvi Shaw was dealing with boundaries when he mistimed a flighted delivery on off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and departed on 43 runs off 24 balls.

Ishan Kishan smashes 2nd fastest 50 by a debutant for India

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival in ODI cricket in style as he smashed the first of his One-Day international for six and the next for a four. Capitalizing on a good start, Ishan Kishan then started playing fearless cricket while skipper Shikhar Dhawan was holding one end. Soon, Ishan Kishan reached his first fifty in ODI, and that too on his debut. Not only this, Ishan Kishan's fifty became the second-fastest by a debutant for India in ODI. Ishan Kishan brought up his half-century in 33 balls.

The fastest fifty by a debutant still belongs to all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Krunal Pandya had a dream debut as he broke the world record for the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket. Krunal Pandya got to his fifty in just 26 balls against England in Pune.

5⃣0⃣ on T20I debut ✅

5⃣0⃣ on ODI debut ✅@ishankishan51 knows a thing or two about making a cracking start 💪 💪 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/rf0sHqdzSK pic.twitter.com/i4YThXGRga — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

Netizens laud Ishan Kishan for his fiery fifty on his ODI debut

Ishan Kishan today becomes first ever batsman in the world to score half century on both ODI & T20I debut, what a way to celebrate his birthday 🔥 @mipaltan never ever let this gem go please 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/6fmPLZRCcM — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) July 18, 2021

Memorable debut 💙

Ishan Kishan score 50+ in both ODI & T20I Debut..!!!

Well played champ 🙌@ishankishan51 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jadwjNU8xj — Alka🦋 (@Its_Alka) July 18, 2021

Dream debut for Ishan Kishan in international cricket, half century in both ODI and T20I. My king is here to rule. So proud @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/Ty88k8sBay — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Indian To Make ODI Debut On Birthday

Earlier, Ishan Kishan became the second Indian cricketer to make ODI debut on his birthday. Former cricketer Gursharan Singh was the first Indian to do so on March 8, 1990, when he played his only One-Day International against Australia. While Gursharan made his one-day international debut at the age of 27, Kishan turns 23 today (July 18) as he prepares to take the field against Sri Lanka. Kishan had made his T20I debut against England earlier this year, scoring an impressive fifty in his first match.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)