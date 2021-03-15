Ishan Kishan's 2016 Video On Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Successful Debut: WATCH

India's Ishan Kishan had a memorable debut as he took the England bowlers to the cleaners in his first-ever international appearance in the second India vs England T20. The talented youngster smashed a quick-fire 56 from just 32 deliveries and helped his side chase down England's total of 164 with ease. The left-hander received immense appreciation from all corners for his lion-hearted knock. After his fantastic debut, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a special throwback video from 2016 where the former U-19 captain was seen talking about Virat Kohli.

Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Virat Kohli in throwback video

Much like Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan also made headlines with his impressive performance in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. While Kohli captained the Indian side to victory in 2008, Kishan led the team in the 2016 edition. In the video posted by ICC, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed his desire to take a cue from Virat Kohli.

The 22-year-old stated how Kohli is a major source of inspiration for him and also admitted that several up-and-coming cricketers do tend to emulate the star batter. He also had revealed his aspirations of clinching the coveted title, like how Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand did during their respective stints. Watch the full video here:

The Ishan Kishan-led side failed to win the championship as they were defeated by West Indies in the final of the tournament. However, Kishan was lauded by many for his dynamic batting as well as his leadership skills. Since then, Kishan has impressed with consistent performances in domestic cricket and has also performed exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League. After entertaining fans with his exploits in the second India vs England T20, he will be keen to follow it up with similar innings as he looks to retain his name in the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan stats in IPL

The left-hander made his much anticipated IPL debut in 2016. After having featured in 51 matches in the cash-rich league, the Mumbai Indians star has amassed 1211 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 136.83. Kishan has also slammed 7 half-centuries in the competition, and he is expected to play a major role for his franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

