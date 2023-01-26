'Ishan Will Also Say, Let Me Play, I Am From Ranchi': Rohit On Competition In Team India

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the competition for the few spots currently available in the men's cricket team. When asked about the possible inclusion of Rajat Patidar in the Playing XI, Rohit said that have already created a plan for the upcoming World Cup and as a result, some players may miss out on opportunities. Patidar was part of the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand but he did not get a chance to play even a single match.

'We want to play everyone but...': Rohit

Rohit said it is difficult to find a space for him in the squad as there are already a few players competing for the same spot. The Indian skipper said that Virat Kohli is currently the No. 3 batter for the team, while Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya bat at No. 4, 5, and 6 respectively. Rohit said that they want everyone to play but cannot do that unless they find a space for them.

"If we can find space for him we will get him to play. Right now there is Kohli at No.3, Ishan Kishan at No.4 - he had sat out the last series after scoring a double century. At No.5 is Suryakumar Yadav, the whole world knows what he has been doing and then at No.6 there is Hardik Pandya. We want everyone to play but we cannot do that unless we find space for them," Rohit said.

"I know maybe we could have played him in Indore. In Ranchi, Ishan will also say, let me play, I am from Ranchi. But that is not how it works, we go according to some plans. Everyone will get a chance. That is what we have told the boys, we will give you a chance to play whenever we can but that opportunity should arise, there are a lot of boys waiting in line,” he added.

India are slated to host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year because of which the team management is currently busy finalising the composition. Veterans such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav are guaranteed a spot on the team, while Rohit is expected to lead the side in the tournament given that he is fully fit. It is very unlikely that newcomers will get many opportunities this year.

Image: BCCI

