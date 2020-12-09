Ishant Sharma And Pratima Singh: How Did The Indian Sports Couple's Love Story Blossom?

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Pratima Singh on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The couple had tied the knot on this day in 2016 and fans and teammates have poured in wishes for the couple. Ishant Sharma was ruled out from the tour of Australia, despite making a full recovery from an injury.

Ishant Sharma anniversary: Indian pacer recalls the first instance of meeting Pratima Singh

In a chat show called What The Duck, Ishant Sharma recollected the first instance of him meeting his future wife. The lanky Indian pacer was invited as chief guest Delhi's IGMA Basketball Association League in 2011. Pratima, who is a professional basketball player, was injured at the time and was a scorer during the tournament as Ishant Sharma attended the event. Sharma reveals that he joked to a friend and organiser of the event that the scorers at the tournament were pretty as he was completely unaware that Pratima was also a professional basketball player.

Speaking on Cricbuzz’s show Spicy Pitch, Ishant Sharma revealed it was 'love at first sight' for him, and had intentions to marry her after the very time he saw there. Pratima revealed that she had no idea of the Delhi pacer's intentions and was actually annoyed because of all the attention he received during the event. However, the duo were introduced by a mutual friend and it wasn't until two years that Pratima accepted Ishant's friend request on Facebook. Ishant's wife reveals that she had no idea he was serious about them because he spoke more to her sisters than with her.

Eventually, the couple got engaged on June 19, 2016, in Pratima’s hometown, Varanasi. They married later in December, in a star-studded function in Gurugram. Several of Ishant's former and present teammates attended the ceremony, with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt all pictured at the ceremony. The couple, on the fourth anniversary of their wedding, wished each other on social media, sharing some adorable pictures from their time together.

Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under despite recovering completely from his side strain injury in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Credited as the unofficial leader of the bowling attack, the lanky pacer's absence could be a big blow for the Indian team as his experience and skills were one of the main weapons of Virat Kohli and co. during their 2-1 win in 2018. The Australia vs India 2020 4-match Test series is all set to commence on December 17 in Adelaide.

(Image Courtesy: Ishant Sharma Instagram)

