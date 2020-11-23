Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shoot Hoops As Pratima Singh Takes Credit For 'training'

Seasoned Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was due to represent the Delhi franchise for the entirety of the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the cricketer sustained a back spasm during his team’s training session, thus making him unavailable for the majority of the tournament. The senior fast bowler has been undergoing rehab at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy in an attempt to join India’s Test squad for the India vs Australia 2020 series.

Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh takes credit for cricketer’s basketball lessons

On Sunday, November 22, Ishant Sharma took to his social media accounts to share a video of himself alongside his national teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the video, the two Indian bowlers can be seen shooting hoops in a yard. Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh, who is a member of the Indian women’s basketball team, took credit for training them.

In the comments, Pratima Singh acknowledged a fan query to confirm that it was indeed she who “trained” the two cricketers. In the video, the 30-year-old basketballer can also be heard yelling “good shot” in admiration whenever Ishant Sharma or Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes one.

India vs Australia 2020: India squad for Australia tour and tour itinerary

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with the rest of his teammates landed in Sydney on November 12, immediately after the conclusion of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season in the UAE. The cricketers began their training sessions a few days later. The India vs Australia 2020 tour is scheduled to comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches between November and January next year.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on November 27 and the limited-overs segment of the tour will conclude on December 8. Ishant Sharma is likely to join the touring Indian party ahead of the opening Test at Adelaide (December 17), should the lanky pacer successfully prove his fitness. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia tour for all three formats.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Image source: Instagram accounts of Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh Solanki

