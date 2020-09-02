Ishant Sharma Birthday: How Much Did Delhi Capitals Pacer Earn In Each IPL Season?

Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007 and became an overnight star after bowling a gripping spell to then then Australian captain Ricky Ponting on his tour ‘Down Under’ later that same year. Such was the popularity of the young Indian pacer at the time that he turned out to be one of the most sought-after and hottest properties at the auction event of the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL 2008) season. He turned 32 on Wednesday, September 2. To commemorate the 32nd Ishant Sharma birthday and the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2020 season, here is a look at his entire cumulative IPL salary since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

IPL 2020: IPL celebrates Ishant Sharma birthday with a throwback video

Happy birthday to the @DelhiCapitals senior pacer @ImIshant. 👏



On his special day, let's revisit his impressive 3-wicket haul in IPL 2019 📽️#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 2, 2020

Ishant Sharma IPL salary (entire) ahead of 2020 season

Ishant Sharma made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural edition of the Indian T20 carnival. During the 2008 auction, he was roped in by the franchise for a staggering amount of ₹3.80 crore (then valued US$950,000). Ishant Sharma was then retained by the KKR line-up for the same amount in the subsequent two seasons before he shifted base to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2011.

The lanky Delhi pacer represented the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and 2012. Ahead of the 2011 season, he was acquired by the franchise for ₹2.07 crore (then valued US$450,000) and was retained for the same value ahead of the 2012 event. When the franchise became defunct later that year, most of their players were acquired by the newly-formed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2013. Ishant Sharma retained his 2012 value for the 2013 season and was then re-purchased by the Hyderabad-based franchise for the amount of ₹2.60 crore (US$425,000) each for 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Ishant Sharma then joined the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 for ₹3.8 crore (US$560,000) and the Kings XI Punjab in 2017 for ₹2 crore (US$296,000). While he missed the 2018 season as well, he was signed in by the Delhi Capitals line-up in 2019 season and is now set to reprise his role for the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season as well. The right-arm pacer was purchased by the Delhi Capitals at the 2019 auction for ₹1.1 crore (US$150,000). So far, across all his seasonal appearances, the Ishant Sharma IPL salary has amounted to be around ₹30.81 crore (US$42,15,495).

IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma in Delhi Capitals

As mentioned before, Ishant Sharma will reprise his role for Delhi Capitals in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season where he will be joined by Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. He will also be joined by several newcomers to the franchise like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Disclaimer: The above Ishant Sharma IPL salary information is sourced from the reports of IPL auctions. The dollar and rupee rates of all IPL seasons are converted in accordance with their conversion rates at the time.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM