Ishant Sharma Broke THIS Record Of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh At The Age Of 20

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The Delhi pacer has established himself as one of the key pacers for India in the longest format of the game and has received plaudits for his performances in recent years. However, Ishant Sharma first broke onto the scene more than a decade ago and mesmerised everyone with his skill in the Border Gavaskar series against Australia on home soil.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Birthday: How MS Dhoni Convinced Pacer To Bowl Bouncers In 2014 Lord's Test

Ishant Sharma birthday: Delhi pacer broke Harbhajan SIngh and Sachin Tendulkar's record in 2008

The 2008 series against Australia that was played in India, featured many iconic moments with Sachin Tendulkar going past Brian Lara's tally of most Test runs. The series also marked the emergence of Ishant Sharma after the lanky Delhi pacer had but onto the scene with an exceptional spell to Australian captain Ricky Ponting during the preceding winter's tour Down Under. Ishant Sharma picked up 15 wickets, making him the joint-leading wicket-taker of the series alongside Harbhajan Singh.

Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan used reverse swing effectively to trouble the Australian batsmen, with Ishant getting Ricky Ponting out thrice in the series. Eventually, Ishant would go on to send Ponting packing 7 times in his career. Besides Ponting, Ishant also made his deputy Michael Clarke also his bunny of sorts, eventually dismissing him 7 times as well co-incidentally, in his Test career. Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma birthday: Pacer Reveals Reason Behind Mocking Steve Smith In 2017 Series

Youngest to win Player of the Series award in Border Gavaskar Trophy



Ishant Sharma - 20yr 69days*

Harbhajan Singh - 20yr 262days

Sachin Tendulkar - 24yr 338days



Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma 💙 pic.twitter.com/DE7aunakaI — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 2, 2020

Ishant Sharma's performances in 2008 earned him the Player of the Series award, marking the first occasion of an Indian pacer winning the prize on Indian soil after former captain Kapil Dev in 1983. At the age of 20, Ishant also became the youngest Indian win the Player of the Series award against Australia, beating the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh. While Harbhajan won the award during the historic 2001 series at home at the age of 20 as well, he was 193 days older than Ishant was in 2008. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar won the prize for the first time in the 1998 series, when he was aged 24.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Birthday: Fast Bowler Troubles Ricky Ponting In Perth 2008 Test; Watch Video

Ishant Sharma birthday: Team India star to feature for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma is all set to play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020. The cash-rich tournament was initially scheduled to begin in March was postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 will now be played in UAE behind closed doors from September 19. The Capitals would hope that Sharma can replicate his red-ball performances in the shortest format of the game as they look to end their title drought. The 32-year-old has been a regular feature in IPL over the years, picking up 72 wickets in 89 matches with an economy rate of 8.09.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma Says Will Continue Playing Cricket As Long As 'my Body Allows'

(Image Courtesy: Ishant Sharma Instagram)