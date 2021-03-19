Ishant Sharma Divulges HUGE Jasprit Bumrah Secret Publicly And What Makes Him Angry: WATCH

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has entered a new phase of life after his marriage to Indian TV personality Sanjana Ganeshan. The Mumbai Indians superstar has soon developed into the finest pacers in international cricket and has formed a great partnership with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, which has been key to the Men in Blue's recent successes overseas. The trio shares a great amount of camaraderie, and Ishant has divulged finer details of Jasprit Bumrah's personality.

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma reveals what makes Jasprit Bumrah angry

In a conversation with Gaurav Kapoor on Oaktree Sports' talk show Breakfast with Champions, Team India pacer Ishant Sharma spoke about the brotherly bond he shares with fellow pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishant reveals that while the pacers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav spend a lot of time together, Bumrah remains aloof and is always in his room. The 32-year-old said that the Mumbai Indians star does not leave his room and never lets anybody in, answering all queries through the door as if he is hiding some great treasure.

Ishant however reveals that on the pitch Bumrah has a lot of fun, and revealed an incident from the 2018 series against Australia Down Under. While Ishant was bowling, Bumrah would come in and tell his delivery speed, which was around 130 kmph, asking him to buckle up. The Delhi pacer revealed that he would then do the same with the 27-year-old, which used to make him angry. Ishant reveals that he taunted Bumrah once that in his age, he used to touch 150 kmph, which further fueled the Mumbai Indians pacer, and he reached those speeds again.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan share pictures of marriage, reception

Jasprit Bumrah was allowed a personal leave from the England tour to go ahead with his wedding festivities. Jasprit and Sanjana had announced on Monday that they had tied the knot. They posted pictures from the wedding ceremony at the Gurudwara. As per reports, the ceremonies took place at a villa in Goa. The newly-wed couple recently shared pictures of their reception, and thanked fans for all their warms wishes and were overwhelmed by the support they received. Bumrah was also rested for the limited-overs leg of the India vs England series and is expected to return for the Mumbai Indians as they look to make it three titles in a row in IPL 2021.

(Image Courtesy: Indian Cricket Team Instagram)