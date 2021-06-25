Ishant Sharma Gets Multiple Stitches On Fingers After Being Hit In WTC Final

India's veteran pacer Ishant Sharma suffered injuries to his fingers during the recently concluded World Test Championship final. While bowling his seventh over in the final innings of the game, Sharma suffered a blow on his fingers as New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor hit a full-length ball back towards the Indian pacer. Sharma was taken off the field and was provided immediate medical attention. The 32-year-old reportedly took multiple stitches on his fingers, which a BCCI official has described as a "non-serious injury".

Sharma had bowled just two balls of the 45th over before he was hit on his fingers. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his remaining deliveries while Mohammed Siraj took the field as a substitute fielder. A BCCI official, while speaking to news agency PTI, has described Sharma's injury as "non-serious", adding 'he is expected to recover on time before the start of England series'. The BCCI official said that Sharma's stitches are expected to come off in 10 days following which he will be allowed to resume training.

Sharma looked dangerous against New Zealand during the second innings of the game as he picked three wickets in 25 overs at an economy rate of 1.92. Sharma was bowling well in the final innings before suffered the blow on his fingers. India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand by 8 wickets as Kiwi batsmen battled their way out to chase down a target of 139 runs.

India players looking for Euro 2020 tickets

Indian players have left Southampton for other destinations across the United Kingdom as they have a month of free time before the England series. When asked about players' plans during the one-month break in the UK, the source told PTI that some might be looking to get their hands on Wimbledon tickets, while others might be trying to buy Euro 2020 tickets, if available.

In the meantime, India's white-ball team, captained by Shikhar Dhawan, will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. The team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is between July 13 to July 25. The Test series between England and India will take place between August and September.

