Ishant Sharma Hits Gym For First Time Since Injury, Delhi Teammate Axar Patel Trolls Him

Ishant Sharma was slated to represent the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the battle-hardened pacer sustained a back spasm during Delhi’s training session, thus making him unavailable for selection for a major part of the tournament. Ishant Sharma eventually took a flight back to India due to his untimely injury and the Delhi franchise even shared his emotional farewell to his teammates.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma says goodbye to his teammates before departing for India

Never an easy goodbye 😞



📹 | An emotional squad bid @ImIshant farewell before his flight to India 🤗



Thank you, Ishant 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @Address_Hotels pic.twitter.com/VlBsDuhSQA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 19, 2020

Ishant Sharma resumes workout post injury, gets mocked by Axar Patel

On Monday, October 26, Ishant Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared a video of his workout routine. In the caption, the lanky pacer wrote that it is his first visit to gym since his untimely injury and confirmed that he will soon be able to resume bowling as well. His Dream11 IPL 2020 teammate, Axar Patel, apparently took note of the post and dropped a hilarious comment in the replies.

Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel made fun of Ishant Sharma’s physique in the comments section. He wrote “Weight dekh ke uthana bhaiya” (Translation: check weights before lifting them, big brother!). Here is a look at Ishant Sharma’s workout post and Patel’s side-splitting response to him.

Axar Patel trolls Ishant Sharma for hitting gym

BCCI announces India squad for Australia tour

On October 26, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squads for all three formats for their upcoming tour to Australia. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests between November 27 and January 19 next year. Ishant Sharma’s injury prompted BCCI to exclude him from India squad for Australia tour.

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Delhi live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, October 27. For Hyderabad vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament as well as the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Delhi live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: Delhi Team Instagram and Ishant Sharma Instagram

