Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Ishant Sharma Earned From IPL So Far?

India's veteran paceman Ishant Sharma's Indian Premier League career got a new lease of life after he was signed by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 season. While the talented bowler has emerged to be a workhorse for the Indian cricket team when it comes to Test matches, he has not been able to establish himself as a mainstay in white-ball cricket. He will be keen to come back in the reckoning for limited-overs cricket as well with an inspiring performance in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Here we take a look at the Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 contract and the Ishant Sharma IPL salary details ahead of the tournament.

Ishant Sharma IPL salary: A look at the player's compensation over the years

The lanky pacer has been a part of the Indian Premier League right from the inaugural season. He was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the first-ever IPL auction for a whopping â‚¹3.80 crore. It is worth mentioning that Ishant Sharma's first IPL salary was also higher than former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag as the batsman was paid â‚¹3.30 crore for leading the Delhi-based franchise.

Ishant Sharma pocketed â‚¹3.8 crore per season during his first three years in the cash-rich league. The player was a part of the Deccan Chargers for the following two seasons and was paid â‚¹2.07 crore per season by the franchise. He was also a part of the side in 2013 when the franchise was rechristened into Sunrisers Hyderabad. He got a salary hike in the following two seasons as he was paid â‚¹2.6 crore in 2014 and 2015 by SRH.

The franchise parted ways with the cricketer ahead of the 2016 season, and Sharma was then signed by the Rising Pune Supergiant forâ‚¹3.8 crore. The fast bowler then played for the Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in the 2017 season and was paid â‚¹2 crore for the same. He surprisingly went unsold in the following IPL auction. The seasoned campaigner was scalped by Delhi Capitals for â‚¹1.10 crore in 2019 and has been a part of the franchise ever since. The Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 salary is set at â‚¹ 1.10 crore as he was retained by DC ahead of the 14th season. The total Ishant Sharma salary comes up to â‚¹31.91 crore.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021

Rishabh Pant will lead the team in his absence

Ishant Sharma net worth details

Reports from CA Knowledge suggest that the Ishant Sharma net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹110 crore. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives for representing the Indian cricket team in international cricket. Moreover, the player also has pocked a handsome salary in the Indian Premier League over the years. The cricketer also has had several brand associations in the past and he is believed to charge a heft paycheck for the same.

Ishant Sharma stats in IPL

After having played 90 matches in the T20 competition, the bowler has 72 wickets to his name. Sharma has a decent economy rate of 8.09. He could play only a single fixture in the previous edition of the league and was ruled out of the competition after sustaining a left internal oblique muscle tear in his rib cage.

