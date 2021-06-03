Ishant Sharma Names His 'Mango Partner' In The Indian Team And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

The Indian team is on its way to England and they will be facing New Zealand in the WTC Final 2021 from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Before flying out to England, the India squad for WTC Final had to spend a quarantine period in Mumbai. During this period, the Indian players shared their fitness preparation along with some light-hearted moments with the fans. Just as the season of mangoes is nearing an end, fast bowler Ishant Sharma has named his “Mango Partner” in the Indian squad.

Ishant Sharma reveals his "Mango Partner" in the Indian squad

Ishant Sharma shared a picture with teammate Mayank Agarwal on his Instagram Stories section. The fast bowler addressed Mayank Agarwal as his “Mango Partner” by tagging him in the picture. The duo was seen enjoying a bowl of mangoes while relaxing and having a fun time with each other. This seemed like a perfect time to rejuvenate for the fast bowler as the fans had earlier witnessed Ishant Sharma taking part in gruelling fitness sessions during the quarantine period.

Both the Indian players appeared in a casual outfit where Ishant Sharma wore a black t-shirt and Mayank Agarwal wore a pink t-shirt. The duo matched their casual outfits by sporting a yellow and white colour cap respectively. Ishant Sharma has proved his bowling prowess in Test cricket throughout the years and the fast bowler will play a major role in the WTC Final. On the other hand, even though Agarwal was dropped during the Australia Test series at the beginning of 2021, the Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 season saw him gain some fresh momentum in his batting performance.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team has also begun with the 2-match Test series against England from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.

