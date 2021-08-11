Ishant Sharma On Verge Of Achieving THIS Milestone In Tests; Other Records In Danger

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is on the verge of breaking a record currently held by former fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Ishant Sharma is only 6 wickets away from breaking Zaheer Khan's Test bowling record of 311 wickets. In 102 Test matches, the 32-year-old bowler has 306 wickets, making him India's sixth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Sharma will become India's fifth-highest wicket-taker if he surpasses Zaheer Khan's record of 311 wickets in the second Test against England.

Other records that can be broken in the 2nd Test against England

Virat Kohli is also on the cusp of achieving yet another milestone in international cricket, as he is just 125 runs away from hitting 23,000 runs in all formats. Kohli would become only the seventh batsman in cricket history to reach the 23,000-run mark if he scores 125 runs at Lord's. Kohli's England counterpart Joe Root, on the other hand, is just 113 runs away from achieving 9,000 Test runs. Root will become only the second England batsman to hit 9,000 runs in Tests if he succeeds to do so.

England skipper Joe Root is just 38 runs shy of making 2,000 Test runs against India. If Root achieves the milestone in the second Test, he will become only the second English batsman to score 2,000 Test runs against India after Alastair Cook. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is also nearing 2,000 Test runs against England. Kohli needs 258 more runs to achieve the milestone. Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are the only Indian batsmen to score more than 2,000 runs against England. The second Test match between India and England will begin on August 12 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

India vs England 1st Test

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the final day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike and were supposed to assume charge on Day 5 but the game never resumed.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning.

