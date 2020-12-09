Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh Wish Each Other Adorably On 4th Anniversary; Fans Awestruck

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Pratima Singh on Thursday, December 9. The couple tied the knot in a farmhouse in Gurgaon on December 9, 2016. On account of their fourth anniversary, the duo took to social media and wished each other in adorable posts.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli clears air on late DRS appeal against Wade, says they 'were still discussing'

Ishant Sharma anniversary wish for wife Pratima Singh leaves Twitterati in awe

Ishant Sharma took to Instagram and posted a few photos with his better half. However, it was the heartwarming caption that Ishant wrote for Pratima that left netizens in awe. As soon as the Ishant uploaded the adorable post, fans started flooding the comments section with their wishes for the couple. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded the couple's impeccable chemistry.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli becomes second Indian after Tendulkar to register 3,000 runs in Australia

Pratima also took to Twitter and wished husband Ishant on their fourth anniversary. The basketball player's wish was rather simple as she posted their selfie on the micro-blogging site and wished Ishant.

Ishant once revealed about their first meeting while speaking on a YouTube show What The Duck. The Indian pacer revealed that he met Pratima for the first time in 2011 when he was invited as the chief guest for Delhi's IGMA Basketball Association League, an event which was arranged by one of his friends, who is Pratima’s sister.

Pratima could not play owing to an injury and was operating as a scorer for the game. Ishant was oblivious to the fact that Pratima was a national basketball player, which is why he joked that scorers were beautiful-looking there. And that's when his friend corrected him and introduced him to Pratima.

ALSO READ | Got the ball to turn and it worked well against Virat Kohli: Mitchell Swepson

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite recovering completely from his side strain injury in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Ishant's absence could be a big blow for the Indian team as he was one of the main weapons of the team's bowling arsenal during their 2-1 win in 2018. The Australia vs India 2020 four-match Test series is all set to commence on December 17 in Adelaide.

ALSO READ | Test cricket is different challenge and Hardik Pandya needs to bowl: Virat Kohli

SOURCE: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.