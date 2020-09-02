Ishant Sharma Reveals First Paycheck From Cricket, First Roommate Before Playing For India

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007. As of today, he is one of India’s most successful fast bowlers of all time. He turned 32 on Wednesday, September 2. To commemorate the 32nd Ishant Sharma birthday, here is a look back at the time when he revealed his first-ever paycheque from cricket and his first roommate before he donned the Indian jersey.

Virat Kohli wishes on 32nd Ishant Sharma birthday

Ishant Sharma birthday: Cricketer’s friendship with Virat Kohli goes beyond Team India

Ishant Sharma interacted with Gaurav Kapur in the Oaktree Sports’ Show Breakfast with Champions in May 2019. In the show, the pacer said that Virat Kohli used to be his roommate even before the two cricketers made their respective international debuts. Sharma said that they were very young at the time and both used to have fun during their early Ranji Trophy days. Moreover, the pacer revealed that it was Virat Kohli himself who first informed him that he had been selected to play for India in mid-2007. Sharma made his international debut in an ODI in Ireland.

Ishant Sharma also revealed that he along with Virat Kohli were once in Kolkata for a domestic stint during their early days in cricket. He revealed that they used to get an allowance of just ₹150 per day, through which they had to do their laundry as well as eat street food together on weekends. Ishant Sharma said that they also used to eat Kolkata’s famous ‘Kathi roll’ before playing matches.

Ishant Sharma birthday: Cricketer talks about his early camaraderie with current captain Virat Kohli, watch video

How much is Ishant Sharma net worth?

According to celebstrendingnow.com, the Ishant Sharma net worth is estimated to be around US$18 million (₹131 crore). His net worth comprises of his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player as well as from his several brand endorsement deals. Ishant Sharma is currently signed with up with the Delhi Capitals franchise for US$150,000 (₹1.1 crore).

IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma in Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma is now slated to represent the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer made his debut for the franchise back in the 2019 edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 season is slated to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

