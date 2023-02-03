Ishant Sharma Shares Unseen Images From KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding; See Pics

A few days after Team India wicket-keeper KL Rahul tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, fellow teammate Ishant Sharma shared some unseen pictures from their wedding. The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on Monday.

Ishant, who was among the many celebrities that attended the wedding of Rahul and Shetty, took to his official social media handle and shared some pictures as seen below. The caption for Ishant's post read, "Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty for your new innings. Wish you a lifetime full of happiness and smiles."

Athiya & Rahul share multiple posts after tying the knot

After getting married to KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty took to social media and shared an emotional post that read, "In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Soon after, the duo also shared several other posts as seen below: