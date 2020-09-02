Ishant Sharma Turns 32: Capitals Pacer's Family And Best Pictures From Delhi House

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The Delhi Capitals pacer has established himself as the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack in Test cricket and with 297 Test wickets from 97 matches, he is currently the third-best Indian fast bowler in history and the sixth highest in the world amongst all active bowlers in terms of wickets. With Ishant Sharma only playing Test cricket since the past few seasons, the 32-year-old enjoys a fair amount of time at home with his family in his Delhi house.

Ishant Sharma house: Delhi Capitals star's pictures with wife and family

The Ishant Sharma house is located in the South Patel Nagar neighbourhood of National capital city. According to Hindustan Times, the Ishant Sharma house is a four-storey detached house with a glass façade where he lives with his parents and wife Pratima Singh. The house also has an independent parking space and a state-of-the-art gym. The Delhi Capitals star frequently uploads pictures with his wife and family on his social media accounts and here's a look at some of the best pictures the 32-year-old has posted with his family.

Ishant Sharma recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters last month and posted a picture collage of him and Pratima posing with all his siblings. The Delhi Capitals star also posted a picture of his family playing 'Tambola' during the lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Ishant Sharma also celebrated the occasion of Mother's Day with his mother, posting pictures of him cutting a cake days after celebrating her birthday.

The 32-year-old has frequently shared workout videos during the COVID-19 lockdown, while also shared a picture of his wife lighting up a 'diya' as part of PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' initiative. He also uploaded a selfie with his family and friends after playing Holi earlier this year in March.

Ishant Sharma birthday: Team India star to feature for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma is all set to play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament. The cash-rich tournament was initially scheduled to begin in March was postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 will now be played in UAE behind closed doors from September 19.

The Delhi Capitals would hope that Ishant can replicate his red-ball performances in the shortest format of the game as they look to end their IPL title drought. The 32-year-old has been a regular feature in the IPL over the years, picking up 72 wickets in 89 matches with an economy rate of 8.09.

(Image Courtesy: Ishant Sharma Instagram)