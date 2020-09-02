Ishant Sharma Turns 32: How MS Dhoni Convinced Pacer To Bowl Bouncers In 2014 Lord's Test

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, September 2. The Delhi-based Sharma has spearheaded India's bowling in the longest format of the game since the departure of Zaheer Khan. Ishant Sharma has played 97 Tests for India and has been a bowling mainstay for over a decade. Over the years, Ishant Sharma has produced several match-winning spells for Team India.

Ishant Sharma birthday: Pacer reveals his takeaway from iconic Lord's win in 2014

However, if there is one bowling performance that stands out from the rest for most cricket enthusiasts, it would his lethal spell during the 2014 Lord's Test against England. Ishant Sharma bagged seven wickets in the second innings to guide India to a famous victory. However, the circumstances weren't ideal for to bowl during the Test which was revealed by Ishant Sharma himself on a talk show.

While speaking on What The Duck with Vikram Sathaye, Ishant Sharma said that it is widely believed that conditions are favourable for the fast bowlers and with the Dukes ball, one can swing the ball by bowling full and take wickets. However, that was not in the case during that Test match in the second innings after he dismissed Alastair Cook and Ian Bell.. Although in the first innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged six wickets by bowling full.

Ishant Sharma further said that after bowling 80 overs, the ball got old and was ravaged completely. He reckoned that the batsmen were not getting out with the old ball but India wanted to win the Test at any cost. Ishant Sharma revealed that MS Dhoni told him that lunch was set to be called in one over on the final day so he asked him to bowl bouncers. Ishant Sharma stated that he was sceptical about bowling bouncers in England and told MS Dhoni the same but the then Indian captain insisted that he should give it a try.

As a result, Ishant bowled a bouncer to Moeen Ali and was dismissed on the last ball before lunch. He added that Matt Prior came to bat so he asked MS Dhoni to take the new ball. However, MS Dhoni told him to wait and asked him to bowl more bouncers with the old ball. Ishant Sharma reckoned that Dhoni opened the field and sent three fielders to the boundary. He went on to say that he felt like he was playing in Asia and not England. The plan worked though as Ishant stunningly dismissed Prior in the manner in which Dhoni predicted would happen.

Ishant Sharma said that from that match onwards, he learnt that he could not begin a match with a fixed mindset and should learn to adapt according to the situation. The right-arm pacer was the star for India as he ended with figures of 7/74 and helped India register a historic win at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Ishant was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning effort.

Ishant Sharma wickets

The Ishant Sharma wickets tally include the 297 scalps he has bagged in 97 Tests. The Ishant Sharma wickets column also include 115 ODI dismissals from 80 ODIs. In the IPL, the Ishant Sharma wickets numbers include 71 wickets from 89 games.

IMAGE COURTESY: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM