Ishant Sharma Opens Up On His 'love At First Sight' For Pratima Singh & The Proposal

The cricketer-filmstar couples have grabbed headlines since decades, be it Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to the most recent, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic. However, there are also numerous sportsperson couples in the country like Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal, Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap. Another such couple has been Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh.

Ishant & Pratima’s love story

The sportsperson couple’s love story perhaps is not that well-known and Ishant recently opened up on it on a chat show. The Team India speedster shared that he first saw Pratima, who’s also based in Delhi, when he attended, as chief guest, a local basketball tournament organised by his friend. The 31-year-old revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

Not just that, the fast bowler had already thought of marrying her since that day, he shared.

Ishant then stated that he became a regular visitor at the basketball tournament from the next day itself. However, the cricketer shared that he used to be extremely shy around her and would struggle to even talk well with her.

Ishant recalled how it was before an Australia series, that he mustered the courage to tell her that he wanted to talk to her about something important. He then shared that it took him one year to woo her, before he popped the question.

Ishant and Pratima got married in December 2016. The duo regularly shares heartwarming pictures with each other on social media.

Pratima Singh belongs to a family of basketball players, and her sisters have represented India on a senior level. The former is among the most successful pacers for India in Test cricket, only behind Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan, with 297 wickets.

The pacer recently injured himself during the New Zealand tour, after claiming a five-wicket haul in the first Test. He could miss a part of the now-delayed Indian Premier League, if it is held in case the coronavirus scare is brought down by then.

