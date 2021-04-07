Ishant Sharma's Stat Against Ravindra Jadeja Surprises Ricky Ponting, DC Dares CSK Star

Amidst the ongoing preparations for the IPL 2021, speedster Ishant Sharma left Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting surprised as he revealed his blazing batting statistic during training. In a conversation with head coach Ponting and Ashwin during training, Sharma recollected the time he smacked Chennai's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for consecutive boundaries scoring 10 runs off three deliveries. The stat not only amused Ponting but also left him in splits until Ashwin corroborated the same.

Ashwin also revealed to Ponting that Ishant Sharma was the only player to smash a six in the recent day-night Test against England at home. Following which the Head Coach questioned Sharma what was his key to hitting sixes, to which, the speedster said that he likes smashing left-arm off spinners. The incident captured by Delhi Capitals also led to the franchise challenging Jadeja ahead of their first match on April 10.

The incident dates back to IPL 2019 Qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. In conversation with Gaurav Kapoor on his YouTube show Isolation Premier League, Ishant Sharma had recollected that MS Dhoni had poked him from behind the stumps which eventually led to the speedster clobbering Jadeja for boundaries.

"Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can't hit sixes, saying you don't have that power. Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu," Ishant had said. It was during the second Qualifier of IPL 2019 when Ishant Sharma had walked out to bat with just three deliveries left in the innings and added quick 10 runs to help his side post 147 runs.

Ponting sets the ground rules

With the IPL 2021 inching closer, Delhi Capitals on Wednesday released an unseen footage of Ricky Ponting's fiery speech when the Head Coach met his players for the first time this season. Ponting, who is known for his power-packed dressing room speeches which were seen last season, set the ground rules straight in his first meeting with his squad. The former Australian skipper also welcomed the new additions to the squad ahead of IPL 2021 and showed faith in Rishabh Pant to carry the team along this year.

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai. Led by a young Rishabh Pant this time, the squad boasts of some star players including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin. The Delhi capitals team also acquired former Rajasthan captain Steven Smith in the recent auction and is likely to retain his number three spot in the playing XI.