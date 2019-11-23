'Ishant Sharma's Swing With Pink Ball Was Lethal': Coach Shravan Kumar

The pace, the bounce, the swing & the reverse - they were all reminiscent of the 2008 "super show" Down Under by a young 6'5" quickie, who broke into the Indian side oozing fire with the 'red cherry' and was then famously labelled by the legendary Ricky Ponting as world's "most lethal & dangerous" fast bowler.

Times have changed but Ishant's pace remains the same

The stage, the venue and the occasion might have changed - from a brilliant hot summer in Gabba to twilight cricket at Eden Gardens, from 'Red Cherry' to the historic Pink ball cricket - but an "experienced" Ishant Sharma still looked as lethal and menacing as he was 11 years back. If Ishant was razor-sharp on Saturday afternoon on November 23, under sunlight then he spit fire with ball on Sunday evening under the lights - ripping apart a hapless Bangladeshi batting order - with 5 for 22 runs in the first innings and 4 for 30 runs in the second.

Reflecting on Ishant's performance, his longtime coach Shravan Kumar told Republic TV: "It was great to see that Ishant became the first Induan bowler to bowl with the Pink ball and also the first to take 5 wickets in an innings. The Pink ball seems to suit Ishant's style of bowling the big in-swingers that sharply come in and the away unplayable out-swingers that kisses the edge of the bat. Great show by Ishant. His stint in England has been enormously beneficial as his accuracy with swing and experience played a big part in his Eden Garden success."

Can Ishant get his second Test 10-wicket haul?

Ishant looks all set to scalp his second ten-wicket haul in Test and may just return with the best-ever bowling figures in Pink ball Test cricket if he takes two more wickets. Bangladesh were reeling at 152 for six at stumps on day two and still struggling to avoid an innings defeat.

