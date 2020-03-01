ISL Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will face Karachi Kings in Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2020. Islamabad were scheduled to face Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. However, the game was abandoned due to rain. This leaves Islamabad at fourth in the PSL points table after five games with 2 each of wins and losses.

Meanwhile, Karachi have played just three games, managing to win only one. Both the teams will be eager to get some valuable points on the board. We look at the ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, ISL vs KAR Dream11 team, ISL vs KAR match prediction, ISL vs KAR playing 11 and all ISL vs KAR live match details ahead of another blockbuster clash.

The match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi has been called off due to a wet outfield. ☔ #HBLPSLV #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/XMP31j8VYB — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 29, 2020

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: ISL vs KAR live match schedule

ISL vs KAR live match venue is Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. ISL vs KAR live match date is Sunday, March 1, 2020. And ISL vs KAR live match start time is 7:30 PM IST.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: ISL vs KAR live - Match Preview prior to the ISL vs KAR match prediction

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction - Islamabad United

Winners of PSL 2018, Islamabad have endured a mixed start to the season, losing twice already. After losing their opening fixture against the defending champions Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad bounced back to win two in a row. However, they once again fell to the Gladiators on Match 9 of the PSL, before seeing out a no result on Saturday. Shadab Khan led-Islamabad are one of the most prominent batting sides in the league with a score of 160 or more on each of the four occasions. With overseas talents like Colin Ingram and Luke Ronchi leading the attack, they are also one of the most exciting sides in the league. Dale Steyn is expected to play on Sunday in the ISL vs KAR live match.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction - Karachi Kings

Unlike Islamabad United, Karachi Kings opened their account for the new season in a dominant fashion scoring over 200 runs in a 10-run win over Peshawar. However, back-to-back defeats against the Gladiators and Multan Sultans mean, Kings are left second from bottom ahead of Lahore Qalandars, who are yet to open their account in the PSL 2020. Kings do boast a talented squad with Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in their ranks. If only they could bring out the consistency needed, Karachi could possibly topple Islamabad United on Sunday in the ISL vs KAR live match.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ISL vs KAR match prediction

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Islamabad United

Luke Ronchi (w), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Zahid Mahmood, Mithcell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: ISL vs KAR Dream11 team

Here is the ISL vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to win you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – L Ronchi (ISL)

Batsmen – A Hales (KAR), Babar Azam (KAR) (Vice-Captain), D Malan (ISL) (Captain), C Ingram (ISL)

All-rounder – S Khan (ISL), F Ashraf (ISL)

Bowlers – C Jordan (KAR), M Khan (ISL), Amad-Butt (ISL), U Asif (KAR)

ISL vs KAR match prediction

On current form, both teams cancel each other out on paper. However, we reckon Islamabad United would edge out with a close win in the ISL vs KAR live match as per our ISL vs KAR match prediction.

Note: Our ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction is made out of our own analysis and the ISL vs KAR Dream11 team above does not necessarily guarantee you points in your game.

