ISL Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, PSL 2021 Live Stream Info

Islamabad United (ISL) and Karachi Kings (KAR) are scheduled to meet in the 22nd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 9:30 PM on Monday, June 14. Here is our ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, ISL vs KAR Dream11 team, ISL vs KAR opener and ISL vs KAR scorecard.

ISL vs KAR match preview

The Islamabad United have emerged to be the most dominant team so far in the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with five victories from seven matches. The Shadab Khan-led side will be hoping to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into this upcoming fixture after their stunning 28-run victory over the in-form Lahore Qalandars team. The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have featured in six matches in the PSL 2021. They have claimed three wins and as many losses and are currently placed fourth on the standings.

This will be the second time that the two teams will square off in the tournament. The Islamabad United clinched a crucial 5-wicket win in the ISL vs KAR opener during the first leg of the season in Pakistan. The live telecast of the game is made available on the Sony Pictures Network India. Furthermore, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two sides for the ISL vs KAR scorecard and updates.

ISL vs KAR weather report

The weather conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the game.

ISL vs KAR pitch report

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

ISL vs KAR player record

Opening batsmen Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro will be the key with the bat for Islamabad United, whereas captain Shadab Khan could emerge as their most effective bowler in the upcoming encounter. When it comes to the Karachi Kings, call eyes will be on star batters Babar Azam and Martin Guptil.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - C Walton

Batsmen - B Azam (C), S Khan, C Munro (VC), U Khawaja, M Guptill

All-rounders - Shadab Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmed

Bowlers - M Wasim, Arshad-Iqbal, F Ahmed

ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction

As per our ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, ISL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ISL vs KAR player record and as a result, the ISL vs KAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs KAR Dream11 team and ISL vs KAR prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Karachi Kings Twitter