ISL Vs MUL Dream11: Islamabad Vs Multan Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

Islamabad United will take on the Multan Sultans in the 1st playoff match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 21, 2021. Here is our ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: ISL vs MUL preview

An exciting encounter is in store for fans as Islamabad United go up against the Multan Sultans in the first qualifier game of the PSL 2021. Having finished the group stages of the tournament in 1st place with eight wins and two losses, Islamabad will be the favourites to win this season of the league. Currently on a five-match winning streak, the side will be facing tough competition in the form of Multan, who have the best bowler and second-best batsman of the tournament in their squad.

Meanwhile, coming into this game in second place on the table, the Multan Sultans will hope to make it to their first-ever final. While they have lost both of their group stage games to Islamabad this season, the side will have a good chance against them in this match. The ISL vs MUL scorecard from their last game showed a 4 wicket win for ISL with Shan Masood putting up 59 runs and Mohammad Wasim winning the man of the match title for his 4-wicket haul.

ISL vs MUL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ISL: Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

MUL: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

ISL vs MUL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mohd Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood

Vice-Captain – Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Ali

Mohd Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dhani will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohd Rizwan

Batsmen – Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro

All-Rounders – Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Ali

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

According to our ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction, Islamabad are likely to edge past Multan and win this match.

Note: The ISL vs MUL player record and as a result, the ISL vs MUL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs MUL Dream11 team and ISL vs MUL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Islamabad United Twitter