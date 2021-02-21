ISL Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PSL 2021 Live Stream And More Details

Islamabad United will lock horns with Multan Sultans in Match 3 of the PSL 2021 on Sunday, February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The ISL vs MUL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST) and be on Sony LIV. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at our ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction, top picks for ISL vs MUL playing 11 and ISL vs MUL Dream11 team. The ISL vs MUL live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ISL vs MUL Match Preview

Both Islamabad United and Multan Sultans had a contrasting time in the last edition of the PSL. While United finished at the bottom of the points table with just three wins and six losses from 10 games, the Sultans topped the points table with six wins and only two defeats to their name. Multan subsequently qualified for the knockouts where they were beaten in Eliminator 2 by Lahore Qalandars, who then lost to Karachi in the final.

Islamabad will look to start afresh and put in better performances this year whereas Multan will look to replicate their form from last year. Both sides are filled with brilliant players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ISL vs MUL squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Phil Salt (Wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

Top picks for ISL vs MUL playing 11

Alex Hales

Faheem Ashraf

James Vince

Mohammad Rizwan

ISL vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers:Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, James Vince (Captain)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Hasan Ali, Sohail Tanvir

ISL vs MUL match prediction

According to our prediction, Multan Sultans will be favourites to clinch the contest against Islamabad United.

Note: The ISL vs MUL match prediction and ISL vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs MUL Dream11 team and ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: MULTAN SULTANS INSTAGRAM

