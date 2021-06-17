ISL Vs PES Dream11: Islamabad Vs Peshawar Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 26th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, 2021. Here is our ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: ISL vs PES preview

The top two teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will go up against each other once again on Thursday, June 17. Currently at the first place on the PSL 2021 table with two losses and six wins, Islamabad have twelve points to their name. On a three-match winning streak after their victories over the Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, United will hope to keep their run going in this game and get to the playoffs in the top spot.

Meanwhile, just one place behind their competitors for this game, Peshawar Zalmi are in second place on the table with ten points. The team has managed to win five of their nine games so far in the series and will qualify for the playoffs even they lose this match. They will also come into this encounter with a win in their last match against the Karachi Kings. The ISL vs PES scorecard from their last game saw Wahab Riaz's 4-17 tip the game in Peshawar's favour.

ISL vs PES: Pitch conditions and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

ISL vs PES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ISL: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim.

PES: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul.

ISL vs PES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Usman Khawaja, Kamran Akmal

Vice-Captain – Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Usman Khawaja and Shoaib Malik will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Shoaib Malik, Usman Khawaja, Haider Ali

All-Rounders – Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali, Mohd Wasim Jr

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

According to our ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction, Islamabad United are likely to edge past Peshawar and win this match.

Note: The ISL vs PES player record and as a result, the ISL vs PES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs PES Dream11 team and ISL vs PES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Islamabad United & Peshawar Zalmi Twitter