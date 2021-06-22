ISL Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, PSL 2021 Live Stream Info

Islamabad United will take on the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd Eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 22, 2021. Here is our ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: ISL vs PES preview

Playing the final Eliminator of the PSL 2021, Islamabad United will go up against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday, June 22. Having finished the group stages of the tournament at 1st place, Islamabad were the favourites to win this season. However, their surprising 31-run loss to the Multan Sultans in the qualifier has not done them any favours in terms of confidence. The team will now look to Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro to help them get to their third PSL final.

Meanwhile, having defeated the Karachi Kings to get to this stage of the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi will be confident and hoping to get to their 4th PSL final. The ISL vs PES scorecard from their last game saw Islamabad United win by 15 runs after Usman Khawaja put up a brilliant unbeaten 105 along with 40+ run contributions from Colin Munro, Asif Ali and Brandon King. With 68 from Shoaib Malik and a half-century by Kamran Akmal, Peshawar came close to taking the game and will hope to get there this time, when it matters far more.

ISL vs PES: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

ISL vs PES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ISL: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr

PES: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan and Khalid Usman

ISL vs PES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain – Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal

Usman Khawaja and Shoaib Malik will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Imam ul Haq, Usman Khawaja

All-Rounders – Umaid Asif, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Imran

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

According to our ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction, Islamabad are likely to edge past Peshawar and win this match.

Note: The ISL vs PES player record and as a result, the ISL vs PES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs PES Dream11 team and ISL vs PES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Islamabad United & Peshawar Zalmi Twitter