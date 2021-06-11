ISL Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For PSL 2021

Match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators on June 11. The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 9:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction including the ISL vs QUE scorecard prediction and the ISL vs QUE Dream11 top picks before the match.

The Quetta Gladiators are having a challenging 2021 season of the PSL as the team is sitting in the 6th position of the PSL 2021 points table. The Quetta Gladiators have won only 1 out of their 5 matches in the league so far, scoring 2 points. On the other hand, Islamabad United are having a good season and the team is sitting in the 3rd position of the PSL 2021 points table. The Islamabad United have won 3 out of their 5 matches, scoring 6 points.

Probable Playing XI for ISL vs QUE Dream11 team

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fawad Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

Captain and Vice-captain selection for ISL vs QUE Dream11 team

Captain – A. Russell

Vice-captain – F. du Plessis

ISL vs QUE Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – S. Ahmed

Batsmen – F. du Plessis, U. Khan, C. Munro, A. Ali

All-rounders – M. Nawaz, A. Russell, S. Khan

Bowlers – M. Hasnain, H. Ali, F. Ahmed

Ahead of the ISL vs QUE opener, the Quetta Gladiators will have a slight edge due to the inclusion of experienced international players in the squad. The ISL vs QUE scorecard is expected to see the Quetta Gladiators get ahead in the match. The ISL vs QUE opener prediction can see the Quetta Gladiators win the upcoming match to score the crucial 2 points to move ahead in the tournament.

Note: The ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The ISL vs QUE Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: Quetta Gladiators Twitter