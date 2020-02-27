ISL Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All PSL 2020 Match Details

The 9th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 season will be played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The ISL vs QUE live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The ISL vs QUE live match is scheduled for February 27 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team and ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best ISL vs QUE live match results.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Islamabad United are currently placed second on the points table with two wins out of their three matches. Similarly, Quetta Gladiators have also registered two wins out of three matches but are placed third on the table due to an inferior net run-rate. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Squads

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: ISL Squad

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: QUE Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK and C), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs QUE Dream11 team

Here is the ISL vs QUE Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

All-rounder – Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Jason Roy (VC), Shane Watson, Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan

Bowlers – Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs QUE match prediction

Islamabad United start off as favourites to win the game as per the ISL vs QUE match prediction.

Please note that the above ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction are made according to our own analysis. The ISL vs QUE Dream11 team made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

