ISL Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And PSL 2021 Live Stream Details

Islamabad United (ISL) and Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to meet in the 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 on Monday, March 1. The ISL vs QUE live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Here's a look at our ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, top picks for ISL vs QUE playing 11 and ISL vs QUE Dream11 team. The ISL vs QUE live streaming can be found on SonyLIV.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of ISL vs QUE live match

The Islamabad United side had started their Pakistan Super League campaign brilliantly by registering wins in their first two fixtures. However, they ended up on the losing side in their previous clash with Peshawar Zalmi. Their batting-order failed to make an impact in the encounter, and they were ultimately bundled out for 118. The Shadab Khan-led side lost the contest by 6-wickets and will be keen to get back to their winning ways with a spirited performance against the Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators' run in the competition has been lackluster so far. They are yet to score their maiden win in the tournament and have lost all their three fixtures so far. It becomes imperative for them to put up a stronger show in their upcoming matches in order to stage a turnaround. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are expected to go all guns blazing as they look to get off the mark on the points table. While the Islamabad United are placed at the fourth place on the points table, the Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the table.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose ISL vs QUE Dream11 team

ISL: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

QUE: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis (partial replacement for Chris Gayle).

ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ISL vs QUE playing 11

A Hales

P Stirling

F Plessis

H Ali

ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: ISL vs QUE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: P Salt

Batsmen: A Hales (C), H Talat, F Plessis (VC), C Delport, P Stirling

All-Rounders: F Ashraf, B Cutting

Bowlers: H Ali, M Hasnain, D Steyn

ISL vs QUE live: ISL vs QUE match prediction

According to our prediction, Islamabad United will be favourites to clinch the contest against Quetta Gladiators.

Note: The ISL vs QUE match prediction and ISL vs QUE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ISL vs QUE Dream11 team and ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Islamabad United Twitter

