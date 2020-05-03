ISM Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Taipei T10 League Live Game Info

ICCT Smashers will square off against Chiayi Swingers in the 11th match of the Taipei T10 League 2020 on Sunday, May 3. The ISM vs CHI Dream11 match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The ISM vs CHI Dream11 game will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is how you can pick your ISM vs CHI Dream11 team with the ISM vs CHI Dream11 top picks.

This will be the second game of the day for the Smashers as they will take on FCC Formosans in the morning. The Smashers lost their last match by five wickets and will look to bounce back by securing a win in this match. They will have a certain momentum in their hands after playing the first game against Formosans. On the other hand, the Swingers who lost their last game against Formosans would look to bring their campaign back on track by defeating the Smashers.

Let's take a look at the ISM vs CHI Dream11 prediction.

ISM vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: ICCT Smashers Squad

Nirav Shah (Captain), Priyesh Shah (Wicket-keeper), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

ISM vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: Chiayi Swingers Squad

Saurabh Hajari (C), Rajsingh Chandan (Wicket-keeper), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

ISM vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: ISM vs CHI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Priyesh Shah

Batsmen: Dirvesh Jain (Captain), Rajesh Mehta (Vice-captain), Devesh Barshilia,

Bowlers: Shrey Doshi, Pruthvi More, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sandeep Patel

All-rounders: Devang Shah, Vishwajit Tawar, Swaraj Shevagan

ISM vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: Result

ICCT Smashers start off as favourites to win the ISM vs CHI Dream11 match.

Note: Please note that the above ISM vs CHI Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The ISM vs CHI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

