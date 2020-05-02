ISM Vs FCF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Taipei T10 League Live Game Info

ICCT Smashers will square off against FCC Formosans in the 10th match of the Taipei T10 League 2020 on Sunday, May 3. The ISM vs FCF Dream11 match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The ISM vs FCF Dream11 game will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is how you can pick your ISM vs FCF Dream11 team and ISM vs FCF Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Azharuddin rules out MS Dhoni's India return after IPL 2020 postponement

This will be the first game if the day for the Smashers as they will take on Chiayi Swingers in the day. The Smashers lost their last match by five wickets and will look to bounce back by securing a win in this match. On the other hand, the Formosans beat PCCT United comprehensively by 7 wickets as they chased a target of 58 in 7.5 overs. This is a must-win game for the Smashers.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli talks about IPL 2020; says 'Optimistic that it will be played at some stage'

Let's take a look at the ISM vs FCF Dream11 prediction.

ISM vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: ICCT Smashers Squad

Nirav Shah (Captain), Priyesh Shah (Wicket-keeper), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

ISM vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: FCC Formosans

Arun Parappagoudar (Captain), Ashishkumar Singh (Wicket-keeper), Anthony Liu, Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Craig Mitchell, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Amirullah Mansoori, Tom Ashton, Raj Naik, Ajinkya Sharma.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 would be preferred by ICC over T20 World Cup, Asia Cup: Ex-Pak batsman Basit Ali

ISM vs FCF Dream11 prediction: ISM vs FCF Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ashishkumar Singh, Priyesh Shah

Batsmen: Dirvesh Jain (Captain), Nitish Gupta, Rajesh Mehta, Rahul Aditya

Bowlers: Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar (Vice-captain), Shrey Doshi

All-rounders: Arun Parappagoudar, Aryadeep Mrinal

ISM vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: Result

FCC Formosans start off as favourites to win the ISM vs FCF Dream11 match.

Note: Please note that the above ISM vs FCF Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The ISM vs FCF Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Will IPL 2020 take place in Sri Lanka? BCCI could be looking at 2009, 2014 repeat

IMAGE COURTESY: TAIPEI T10 LEAGUE 2020 TWITTER