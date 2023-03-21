ISSF Shooting World Cup: Check India's Full Squad, Date, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Quick links:
The ISSF Shooting World Cup is set to begin today and will be hosted by India. With a 37-member squad, India will enter the tournament as the team with the largest contingent along with China. This is the third rifle/pistol tournament of the season, and the first to take place in India this season.
After ending the Cairo World Cup with 7 medals (4 Gold + 3 Silver), Team India will look to place their authority in the field of shooting. India will participate in Air Rifle, Rapid Fire pistol, 10m Air Pistol, Rifle 3P, and Air pistol segments and could expect medals from every category. Here are all the details regarding ISSF Shooting World Cup.
The ISSF shooting world cup will take place from March 20 -31.
The ISSF shooting world cup will take place in Bhopal, India.
Team India will grace the tournament with three teams, viz. Men, Women and Mixed Team.
Men
Women
Mixed Team
Hers's the score of Indian Participation.
March 22
March 23
March 24
March 25
March 26
Fans can watch the live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal 2023 live on the YouTube channel of ISSF. However, only the finals of the events will be broadcast live.