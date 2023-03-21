ISSF Shooting World Cup: Check India's Full Squad, Date, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The ISSF Shooting World Cup is set to begin today and will be hosted by India. With a 37-member squad, India will enter the tournament as the team with the largest contingent along with China. This is the third rifle/pistol tournament of the season, and the first to take place in India this season.

After ending the Cairo World Cup with 7 medals (4 Gold + 3 Silver), Team India will look to place their authority in the field of shooting. India will participate in Air Rifle, Rapid Fire pistol, 10m Air Pistol, Rifle 3P, and Air pistol segments and could expect medals from every category. Here are all the details regarding ISSF Shooting World Cup.

When will the ISSF shooting world cup take place?

The ISSF shooting world cup will take place from March 20 -31.

Where will the ISSF shooting World Cup will take place?

The ISSF shooting world cup will take place in Bhopal, India.

What is India's squad for ISSF shooting world cup?

Team India will grace the tournament with three teams, viz. Men, Women and Mixed Team.

Men

Air rifle: Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran.

Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Sumit Raman.

Rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel, Bhavesh Shekhawat.

Women

Air rifle: Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin, Ramita Jindal.

Rifle 3P: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik.

Air pistol: Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker.

Rapid Fire pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh.

Mixed Team

10m Air Pistol: Divya Subbaraju, Tilottama Sen, Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar

10m Air Rifle: Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Ramita, Narmada Nithin Raju

What is the schedule for ISSF shooting World Cup?

Hers's the score of Indian Participation.

March 22

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Women’s 10m Air Pistol

March 23

10m Air Rifle mixed team

March 24

Women’s 25m pistol precision

Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Women’s 10m Air Rifle

March 25

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position

March 26

Women’s 50m 3 position

Where and how to watch the live telecast and streaming of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal 2023?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal 2023 live on the YouTube channel of ISSF. However, only the finals of the events will be broadcast live.