Issy Wong Creates History, Becomes First Player To Claim Hat-trick In WPL 2023

WPL 2023: The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League hasn't failed to amaze cricket lovers as five teams have been battling for that coveted WPL trophy. Delhi Capitals became the first team to cement their place in the final and either Mumbai Indians or UP warriors will join them in the final. The summit clash is scheduled to be held at Brabourne Stadium on March 26th, 2023.

Issy Wong created history as she picked up the first ever WPL hattrick against UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians' bowler Issy Wong etched her name in history as she became the first player ever to register a WPL hat-trick. She achieved this feat while playing against the UP Warriorz in the WPL eliminator. Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire who was caught by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Next to go was Simran Shaikh who was clean-bowled by Wong. Sophie Ecclestone was Wong's hat-trick wicket who was dismissed in the same fashion as compared to Shaikh.

𝐇𝐀𝐓-𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐘 𝐖𝐎𝐍𝐆!! 💙🔥 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians Women XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad