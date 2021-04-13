'It Looked Really Nice': Sanju Samson Reveals Exact Reason Behind Pocketing Toss Coin

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has revealed the reason behind pocketing the toss coin just moments before their IPL 2021 season-opener against northern rivals Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

It so happened that Samson, who was asked by the match referee to flip the toss coin on Monday evening ahead of the Rajasthan-Punjab contest kept the coin with him after winning the toss, probably as memorabilia. Meanwhile, the Kerala cricketer also ended up winning his first-ever toss as captain in IPL.

During the post-match interview, Samson went on to say that since the coin looked really nice, he decided to pocket it and when he had sought permission from the match referee, he denied him from pocketing the coin.

'It looked really nice': Sanju Samson

"It looked really nice so I asked the referee can I have it so he said no", said Sanju Samson.

So near yet so far for Rajasthan Royals

Chasing a mammoth target of 222, the Kerala cricketer who had come out to bat in the very first over after having lost the key wicket of opener Ben Stokes took some time to settle down but then went after the Punjab Kings' bowlers once he got set. He brought up the first century of this season and at one point, it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the Royals past the finish line.

However, with 13 needed from the remaining six deliveries, youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding final over and in the end, despite being taken to the cleaners it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he had an in-form Sanju Samson caught at the boundary by Deepak Hooda on the final ball of the contest. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a quickfire 63-ball 119 at a strike rate of 188.89 including 12 boundaries and seven maximums as the 2008 winners fell short by five runs after being restricted to 217/7 from their 20 overs. The RR skipper was adjudged the Man of the Match for his valiant knock which ended up in a losing cause.

(Image Courtesy: @IndianPremierLeague/@rajasthanroyals/twitter)