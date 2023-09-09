It should not happen: Harbhajan Singh opens up on India's batting combination vs PAK

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his opinion on Team India's selection dilemma following the return of KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batter Rahul, who had been sidelined due to injury, has rejoined the squad for Super 4's of the Asia Cup 2023.

India and Pakistan will clash in the Super 4 match on September 10

The IND vs PAK match has been given a reserve day

KL Rahul has joined Team India in Colombo after recovering from his injury

Harbhajan Singh wants KL Rahul to wait

Harbhajan believes that Rahul should not be a straighforward addition in India's playing XI for the Super 4 match against Pakistan. During Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan made a significant impact by scoring a remarkable 82 against Pakistan in the group stage. His left-handed presence played a pivotal role in countering Pakistan's spin bowling attack and Harbhajan acknowledges this as an advantage.

The former India cricketer also emphasised the importance of giving Shreyas Iyer a fair opportunity to prove himself, rather than constantly changing the lineup based on individual performances. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said: "It remains to be seen whether they will drop Iyer to bring Rahul in.

"I don't think that will happen, and it should not happen as well. If a player is dropped after just one game, it will severely hamper his confidence. KL Rahul is a good player, but he will have to wait for his chances, it is part of the game and how it works.

"Shreyas Iyer also has just come in after an injury, and he should be given a proper opportunity. It should not be like if Iyer does not score runs in a game, then he is dropped for KL Rahul, and if KL Rahul does not score in the next game, then Suryakumar Yadav is brought in, it should not be like that."

Harbhajan Singh says Ishan Kishan has sealed his position

Addressing the debate on Rahul's return, Harbhajan cautioned against hasty decisions, saying, "Rahul is a good player but he will have to wait for his chances; it is part of the game and how it works."

Furthermore, Harbhajan firmly supported Kishan's inclusion, asserting, "Ishan Kishan has absolutely sealed his position in the playing XI." He argued that Kishan's current form and contribution should not be overlooked, even with Rahul's return.

The upcoming Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday (September 10) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans and cricket enthusiasts.

The selection conundrum faced by the Indian team adds an intriguing subplot to this high-stakes match, with the decision on Rahul's inclusion awaiting resolution. It is worth noting that the match has been allotted a reserve day.