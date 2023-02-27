Ravi Shastri Recalls Chat In 2019 That Transformed Ravindra Jadeja: 'It Was At Lord's'

India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most valuable players in international cricket and has also impressed many cricket experts with his performance. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on an interesting conversation which he had with Ravindra Jadeja during his coaching days.

The former India coach revealed that when Ravindra Jadeja was dropped from the Lord's Test 2018, he himself and bowling coach Bharat Arun sat together to boost up his confidence and also give him his valuable feedback. Bharat Arun and I said, you have got everything just focus on the batting of yours.

Shastri said, 'I think he is hungry, he is supremely fit'

Recalling the incident Shastri said on ICC review, "I think he is hungry, he is supremely fit. He is very passionate about the sport. I remember not too many conversations, but it was at Lord's in the 2019 tour. He didn't play that game. It was a conversation that happened. We had a chat, Bharat Arun was there, the bowling coach as well. We said, "you have got everything in you, just focus on that batting of yours."

"Work a little harder in that area in the nets because you have got the game, you have the talent and it's weird telling you that you have got that talent. It is for you to realise that you have got that talent. You believe that you have got the talent", Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri further quote, "Once he got the opportunity later, he has not looked back, having got runs in crucial stages, in trying conditions and then of course, with the ball, he does his job. That's why in overseas conditions it becomes a nightmare for a coach to pick a spinner. If you have to pick only one, then it is a nightmare. Look at Ashwin's record and then you have Jadeja, it becomes tough,"

Ravindra Jadeja is among the fittest players in the Indian cricket team and is also a gun fielder. Jadeja was down with an injury and had been out of international cricket for almost six months.

Jadeja made an incredible comeback to the field and is having a dream Test series vs Australia. Jadeja was the Player of the Match in both the Tests in Nagpur and New Delhi and rattled the Aussie batsmen with his spin.

Ravi Shastri had an amazing tenure as an India coach and he literally transformed the Indian team's body language to play cricket.