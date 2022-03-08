It Was From Graeme Swann, What Has Warnie Done Now?: Lee Reveals Reaction To Warne's Death

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has spoken about his feelings after coming to know about the demise of Shane Warne last Saturday. Warne took his last breath in a villa hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand, where he was starting his three-month-long vacation. However, the 52-year-old was found unresponsive and was later declared dead after not being able to be revived at a local hospital. The news sent a shock wave across Australia and the global cricket community as people remembered the spin legend for his heroics in cricket and mourned his untimely death.

Brett Lee reveals his initial reaction to Shane Warne's demise

Meanwhile, among the many reactions from cricketers around the world, Warne’s former Australian teammate Brett Lee also put out his thoughts on the latest episode of his podcast with news.com.au. Speaking on ‘The Brett Lee Podcast’ the 45–year-old pacer admitted he didn't believe the sad news upon hearing it for the first time from former England cricketer Graeme Swann. “That was 1 AM in the morning and I thought to myself, what has Warnie done? What's he done now? Is there another controversy kind of a thing? ,” Brett Lee said.

However, Lee quickly realized the fact that Warne has actually passed, after checking the news on his phone. “I go on my phone and type Shane Warne news and it came that he has died from an expected heart attack. I was like, Whaattt?,” Lee said on the podcast.

Autopsy results confirmed Shane Warne died due to natural causes

Thai police confirmed on Monday that as per autopsy results, the wrist-spin legend died due to natural causes. “There are no reports of missing items. There were no signs of a struggle. The director of the hospital said from the autopsy that he died of natural causes. His father had said that he (Warne) had suffered tightness in his chest and planned to have a medical checkup when he returned from his holiday. The cause of death is natural, not a murder,” Assistant Police Commissioner-General Gen. Surachate Hakparn said in an official statement. Warne will be survived by a 20-year-old son named Jackson and two daughters, Summer and Brooke.

