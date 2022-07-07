'It Was Very Hard To Watch': Rohit Sharma On India's Humiliating Defeat In 5th Test Vs ENG

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently opened up on the side's defeat in the one-off Test against England. Rohit, who was ruled out of the Test match after testing positive for COVID-19, said it was very hard for him to watch his team play from the sidelines. The Mumbai-based cricketer added that it is not an easy situation to miss games and especially important ones like the fifth and final Test. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team in absence of Rohit, however, despite an impressive show in the match, he couldn't help his side win the game.

"It was very hard to watch from the sidelines, it's never an easy situation when you miss games, especially an important game like that, where the series was on the line for us. For a couple of days, I was struggling a little bit, but I'm happy I'm standing back on my feet nice and healthy as I look forward to this T20 series followed by the ODI series. It's always nice to get back and play, that's the most important thing. I'm excited to be on the field and getting along with the boys," Rohit was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

As far as the match is concerned, India lost the game by 7 wickets courtesy of an amazing partnership in the last innings between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. India was dominating the match for three straight days before an impressive comeback by England on Day 4 turned the course in favour of the hosts. After conceiving a 132-run lead in the first innings, England managed to bowl India out for a low total of just 245 runs and then chased down a target of 378 runs with ease. India had scored 416 runs in the first innings, while England were restricted to 284 runs.

The five-match series that had commenced last year has now ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to England's stunning performance in the fifth and final Test.

England vs India: 1st T20I

India will now play a three-match T20I series against England before locking horns in as many ODIs. The first of the three T20Is is scheduled to take place on July 7 at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Rohit will lead the T20I squad against England. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, who were part of the one-off Test, have been rested and will only join the team from the second game onwards.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Image: EnglandCricket/Twitter/PTI

