'It Wasn't An Ideal Day On The Park', Says Virat Kohli Post 8-wicket Loss To England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that he and his team were not aware of what was needed to be done on the Motera wicket after a humiliating loss against England in the first T20I. The hosts got the better of Team India by eight wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"We just weren't aware enough of what to do on that kind of pitch. Lack of execution of some of the shots and something we have to address as batsmen. It wasn't an ideal day on the park. You have to accept your faults and come back in the next game with much more intent and clarity of plan. The wicket probably did not allow you to hit the kind of shots you wanted to, Shreyas' innings was an example on how you can use the depth of the crease and ride the bounce. It was a below par batting performance and England made us pay. We looked to try few things but as a batting side you have to accept the conditions in front of you, if the pitch allows you to play such kind of shots then yes. We did not give ourselves enough time to assess the conditions", said Kohli during the post-match interview. READ | Virat Kohli irked at question on R Ashwin ahead of 1st T20I, asks reporter to 'Have Logic'

"We take a lot of pride in playing good white-ball cricket, we have won the previous series and the series before that. We just have these five games before the T20 World Cup, so we need to experiment but having said that, we have to ensure we don't take things lightly and especially against a team like England", he added.

His English counterpart Eoin Morgan said that they had stuck to their basic plans by bowling on a length and straight.

"The plans were very basic - to bowl on a length and straight. There is a huge amount of competition within side and it is a huge boost for anyone scoring runs. When Jason scores runs and does well, in the fashion that he plays it is a good sign. It is a completely different format of the game. We have been on tours, where the white-ball guys have played first and not played well and likewise it has not lingered into the Test matches", Morgan said.

England draw first blood

A blistering 48-ball 67 from middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer helped the Men In Blue post a respectable total of 124/7 from their allotted 20 overs. In reply, a spirited England team were on the attack right from the word 'Go' as openers Jason Roy (49), and, Jos Buttler (28) added 72 runs for the opening stand.

The top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan (24*), and, white-ball specialist Jonny Bairstow (26*) added 41 runs for the third-wicket stand as the visitors crossed the finish line by eight wickets and 27 balls to spare to draw first blood in the T20I series.

Star England pacer Jofra Archer was adjudged the Man of the Match award for rattling the Indian batting line-up as he finished with figures of 3/23 from his four overs that included a maiden at an economy rate of 5.75.

