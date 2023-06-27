'My Family Asked Me...': Suresh Raina Recalls Most 'stressing Period' Of Cricketing Career

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina was amongst the team's top performers in the T20 format and was also the first player to score a century in this format. Raina has also performed well for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and was also known as 'Mr. IPL' by his fans.

Suresh Raina, however, was not a part of Team India which won the T20 World Cup in 2007. It was the first time that a T20 World Cup was being played in a T20 format and it was the Indian team which only consisted of young players, at last, were able to lift the trophy by defeating Pakistan in the final. The team had players like skipper MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, and many more.

Suresh Raina remembers the toughest period of his life

While Suresh Raina is known to be one of the best T20 batsmen in the history of Indian cricket, he was not part of the T20 World Cup squad in 2007. The reason behind this was his leg injury due to which he had to bedridden for almost six months. Raina who had made his debut for Team India in 2005 was very young at that stage and had also won matches for the team by playing some excellent knocks.

Suresh Raina while sharing about his injury on Jio Cimena said that it was more of the mental stress which was giving him pain than the physical injury. Raina also spoke about how he dealt with that phase of his life and also how his friends and family helped him come out of that phase.

When I got injured, the mental stress was taking a toll on me more than the physical. My family asked me to focus on recovery and not worry about the loans I have taken. The other thing that was troubling me was whether I would ever get a chance again as the competition was very tough and the 2007 T20 World Cup was round the corner. Then I decided to leave my destiny in God's hands and focus on having a good time with friends and family as this was my chance to spend time with them as ever since 1998 I have spent 10-20 days a year did not spend more than so, with the love and blessings of my family, I passed through the rough waters very easily.

Suresh Raina's performance in international cricket

Suresh Raina had a 15-year-old marathon career for the Indian cricket team and played a total of 322 matches for the Indian cricket team and made a total of 7988 runs. He scored a total of seven hundred for Team India and also smashed 48 half-centuries.

Apart from international cricket, Suresh Raina also played for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League. Raina played 205 matches in the cash-rich league and made 5528 runs with one century and 39 half-centuries.