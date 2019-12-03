ITA Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Italy will face Kenya in the second match of the Italy tour of Oman. The match which will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 AM IST. Gayashan Munasinghe will captain Italy and Shem Ngoche will lead Kenya. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ITA vs KEN Squads

Italy:

Joy Perera (captain/wicketkeeper), Manpreet Singh, Joy Perera, Jaspreet Singh, Nicholas Maiolo, Rehman Abdul, Gian Meade, Michael Ross, Simranjit Singh, Rakibul Hasan, and Baljit Singh.

Kenya:

Collins Obuya (captain/wicketkeeper), Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Aman Gandhi, Jasraj Kundi, Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, and Pushpak Kerai.

ITA vs KEN Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rehman Abdul, Gian Meade, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Nicholas Maiolo, Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya (captain)

Bowlers: Madupa Fernando, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ITA vs KEN Form Guide and Prediction

Kenya's last match was against Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers and they lost the match by 45 runs. Their best batsmen were Irfam Karim with 29 runs and Aman Gandhi with 14 runs. Their best bowlers were Emmanuel Bundi with four wickets and Collins Obuya with two wickets.

Italy's last match was against Denmark in the ICC World T20 Europe Region finals and Denmark won by 30 runs. Their best batsmen were Nicholas Maiolo with 25 runs and Michael Ross with 34 runs. Their best bowlers were Michael Ross with one wicket and Baljit Singh and four wickets.

Kenya start as favourites to win the game.

