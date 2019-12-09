ITA Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Italy will face Uganda in the 11th match of the CWC Challenge League Group B. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Monday, December 9 at 11:00 AM IST. Joy Perera will captain Italy and Brian Masaba will lead Uganda. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ITA vs UGA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Italy:

Joy Perera (captain), Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Hassan, Gareth Berg, Zahid Cheema, Luis di Giglio, Madupa Fernando, Fida Hussain, Jaspreet Singh, Nicholas Maiolo, Gian Meade, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Michael Ross, and Nikolai Smith.

Uganda:

Brian Masaba (captain), Fred Achelam (wicketkeeper), Richard Agamiire, Bilal Hassun, Roger Mukasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Shahzad Ukrani, Charles Waiswa, and Kenneth Waiswa.

ITA vs UGA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Manpreet Singh, Ronak Patel

Batsmen: Joy Perera, Shahzad Ukrani (vice-captain), Dinesh Nakrani

All-Rounders: Gareth Berg, Michael Ross, Riazat Ali Shah (Captain)

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

Uganda start as favourites to win.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ITA vs UGA Form Guide

Uganda are currently first in Group B of CWC Challenge Cup by winning three of their three matches. Their last match was against Bermuda and Uganda won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were Shahzad Ukani and Ronak Patel. Their best bowlers were Henry Ssenyondo and Brian Masaba.

Italy are currently third in the Group B of CWC Challenge Cup by winning one of their three matches. Their last completed game was against Jersey and the latter won by 122 runs. Italy's best batsmen in the game were Joy Perera and Rehman Abdul. Their best bowlers were Gareth Berg and Nicholas Maiolo.

