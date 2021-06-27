'It's An Honour': Shikhar Dhawan Shares His Emotions On Leading Sri Lanka-bound Team India

As Team India's second-string team is all set to tour Sri Lanka for the T20 and ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday shared his emotions on captaining the squad. Shikhar Dhawan will lead a second-string India team, featuring as many as six uncapped players, in the series comprising three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals starting July 13. During the press conference on Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan also shed light on Sri Lanka-bound Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid.

It's a great honour to captain the Indian cricket team says, Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan who was also joined by Rahul Dravid said, "It's a great honour for me to captain the Indian cricket team. Looking forward to it, at the same time, as a team, we are working with Rahul Bhaiya' (Rahul Dravid)," said Dhawan.

Ahead of the squad's departure on Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan also said the two-week quarantine has helped the bonding among the players and hoped that it will reflect in performances on the ground. "This is a very good team. There is positivity, confidence in our team and everybody is confident that we will do well. There is a lot of excitement," added Dhawan

"It is a new challenge but at the same time it is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent. Everybody is waiting (for the tour to begin)," Dhawan further added.

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and the first side, currently touring England, Dhawan will have pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. The BCCI named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot. Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in the young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Series crucial for not only Prithvi Shaw but also for other players says Rahul Dravid

During the press conference, Rahul Dravid was asked about Prithvi Shaw, who is making a comeback with this series. Dravid said the tour is also crucial for other players including Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. "It is important for a lot more people other than just Prithvi. The youngsters will be keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors.

"Whether they get selected for the World Cup, that is the call selectors and team management will take but a performance in a tour like this, it is certainly something selectors will take note of."

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)