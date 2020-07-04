'Getting Back Into The Groove': Cheteshwar Pujara Sweats It Out In The Recent Net Session

It seems that Cheteshwar Pujara cannot wait to be back in action and it was evident by the enthusiasm that he had shown during a recent net session. It appears that Puji is hitting the nets for the very first time after a while and he had posted a video of the session to make it more interesting as well as memorable.

'Music to my ears': Cheteshwar Pujara

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the elegant number three batsman had posted a video of himself in which he can be seen having a batting session. He had captioned it as 'Getting back into the groove!'

In the video, he can also be seen sweating it out in the nets as he looks to rediscover his rhythm to gear up for yet another successful tour of Australia later this year where the challenge will be very tough this time around. Nonetheless, he was the best batsman of the 2018/19 Test series Down Under where he has amassed 521 runs in four matches as India registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they had won during the 2016/17 home season. The Test specialist will be expected to replicate the same performance when India visit Australia later this year for a four-match Test series.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

