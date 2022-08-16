'It's Going The Football Way In Europe': Kapil Dev Raises Concern Over Tests & ODIs Future

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has expressed serious concern about the survival of ODI and Tests following the increase in franchise-based leagues. The 63-year-old is worried that if the ICC does not proactively intervene, then the sport of cricket would become very similar to that of football.

Dev fears that cricketing nations will play against each other on extremely few occasions similar to football, where most national teams play each other on rare occasions with the domestic leagues running for most of the year. Because of this grave concern, the World Cup-winning captain has urged the ICC to take proactive action by maintaining the balance of both international matches and franchise-based leagues.

Kapil Dev urges ICC to act proactively

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kapil Dev said, "It's going the way as football in Europe. They don't play against each country. It is once in four years (during the World Cup). Is this what we're going to have, the World Cup and the rest of the time playing club (T20 franchise) cricket? In a similar way, will cricketers eventually be playing mainly the IPL or the Big Bash or something like that?" He added, "The ICC have to put more time into that to see how they can ensure the survival of one-day cricket, test match cricket, not only club cricket." While Dev and several others have highlighted concern about the survival of the longer formats, the ICC has maintained their stance that there will be no dip in the amount of ODI cricket in the upcoming cycle.

Cricket's governing body has scheduled as many as three 50-over World Cups for the next nine years, beginning with the 2023 World Cup that is scheduled for October-November in India. The concern in cricket is not just limited to the declining interest in ODIs and Tests, but also the number of players retiring in one of the formats due to increased workload.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes cited a packed schedule as the reason for him stepping down in the ODI format. Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult also pulled out of central contracts earlier this month for a similar reason.