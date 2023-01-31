It's Going To Be A Challenge Bowling On Indian Tracks: Australia Pacer Lance Morris

Australia's young pace bowler Lance Morris feels it's going to be a "challenge" bowling on Indian tracks during the Border-Gavaskar series, though it would provide him with a "huge learning opportunity".

Pat Cummins' Australia will begin their Test and ODI tour of India with the opening match in Nagpur from February 9.

Morris, 24, is a member of the 18-member Test squad and could make his debut in the four-match series after narrowly missing out on selection for Australia's third and final Test against South Africa at Sydney.

"The feedback (of bowling pace in India) hasn't been too great, to be honest," Morris told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"There's not a whole lot to look forward to; I'm not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it (in the gloves) fingers up. It sounds like it's going to be a bit of a challenge, but it'll be exciting nonetheless," said the winner of the 'Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award' this year.

Morris added that at a personal level he wasn't expecting too much from the tour apart from being with an experience group and learning to bowl on subcontinental tracks.

"We've got some great guys in the squad and a really experienced group now. It's been good to have some training sessions learning off them." "I don't want to put too many expectations on myself. I just want to use this as a learning experience, I've never toured with cricket before so this will be my first overseas experience.

"It's going to be a huge learning opportunity for me."

